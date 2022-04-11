Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $837.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $722.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $491.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $545.27 and a 200-day moving average of $601.59. Lam Research has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.