Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of LW opened at $66.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,054,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

