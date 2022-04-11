Lamden Hits One Day Volume of $92,375.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $92,375.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

