Laurentian Analysts Give ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) a C$59.00 Price Target

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been given a C$59.00 price target by stock analysts at Laurentian in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.71.

Shares of ATA stock traded down C$0.57 on Monday, reaching C$41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,123. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$26.33 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.85.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

