Laurentian Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$59.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.33.

TSE ATA traded down C$0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting C$40.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$26.33 and a one year high of C$53.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.85.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

