Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.20.

Shares of LB stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,853. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1412425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

