LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

