Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $26.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $25.65. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 42,369 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

