Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Insider Sells $283,989.45 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.01. 95,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.