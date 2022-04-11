Lobstex Achieves Market Capitalization of $549,909.28 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $549,909.28 and approximately $174.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,391,760 coins and its circulating supply is 23,316,333 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

