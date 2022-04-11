Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Xometry stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. 18,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,084,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,327 shares of company stock worth $3,988,852.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Xometry by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

