Loop Capital Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $113.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.86.

CBRL stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

