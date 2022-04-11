Loser Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $593,303.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07405255 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.02 or 0.99968526 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

