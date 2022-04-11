Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,799.00

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Lotto has a market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $2,799.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00262673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

