LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

