Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/7/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/5/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $6.00.

3/29/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/11/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of LUCD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

