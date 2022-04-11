Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.