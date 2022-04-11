Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $369.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.38. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

