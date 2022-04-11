Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $156,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.30. 12,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

