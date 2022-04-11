Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) versus Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Financial Contrast

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 3.62 $56.10 million $1.05 91.14 Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.88 $10.53 million $0.30 8.97

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Howard Hughes and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.62%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 60.32%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 3.93% 2.50% 0.98% Lument Finance Trust 27.07% 9.64% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Lument Finance Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses on the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment is involved in other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

