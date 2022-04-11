Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.81.

LITE opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.