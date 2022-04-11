LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

