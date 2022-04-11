Lynch Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

JNJ stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

