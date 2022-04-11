Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will report sales of $340.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.60 million to $376.71 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. 41,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,656. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

