Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

