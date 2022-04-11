Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $116.19 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
