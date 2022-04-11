Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $116.19 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.11.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

