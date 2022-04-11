Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

