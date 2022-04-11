Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) PT Lowered to €1.73 at Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €1.74 ($1.91) to €1.73 ($1.90) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF remained flat at $$1.83 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

