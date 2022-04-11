Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 104,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,647. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

