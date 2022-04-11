Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 34,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

