MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $39.04 on Monday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.