Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRLGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.21) target price on the stock.

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marlowe has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,094 ($14.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 849.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 906.16. The firm has a market cap of £891.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.38.

In related news, insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,510.82).

Marlowe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.