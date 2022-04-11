Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.21) target price on the stock.

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marlowe has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,094 ($14.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 849.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 906.16. The firm has a market cap of £891.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.38.

In related news, insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,510.82).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

