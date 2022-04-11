Marlowe (LON:MRL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRLGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.21) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 930 ($12.20) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 849.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 906.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 730 ($9.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,094 ($14.35). The company has a market capitalization of £891.26 million and a P/E ratio of -715.38.

In related news, insider Adam Councell purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,510.82).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

