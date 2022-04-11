Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

