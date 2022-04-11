MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company's operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee."

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

MCFT stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $417.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

