Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $100.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.