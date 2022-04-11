Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $100.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
About Match Group (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.