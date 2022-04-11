McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McKesson were worth $54,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $325.18. 8,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,946. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $327.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.16.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

