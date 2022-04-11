mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $$2.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mdf commerce (MECVF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.