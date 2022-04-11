Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. 114,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 629,335 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

