Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

