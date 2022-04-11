Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

