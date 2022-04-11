MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $103,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,753.42.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,160.80. 362,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,093.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,260.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

