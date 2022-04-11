Meridian Bioscience’s (VIVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,081,000 after buying an additional 120,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 56,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.