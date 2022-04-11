Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

