Mina 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80.69 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00006965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $80.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.40 or 0.07544670 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,265.84 or 0.99669313 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 454,121,354 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

