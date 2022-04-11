Mizuho Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $56.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.23.

NYSE:AR opened at $33.14 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

