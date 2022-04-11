MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $120.08

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.08 and last traded at $121.67, with a volume of 296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

