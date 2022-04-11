Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.