Morgan Stanley Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $365.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $351.44 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $278.26 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 60,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,317,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

