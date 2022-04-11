Morgan Stanley Boosts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $15.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.